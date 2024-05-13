NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,558,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 56,233,324 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO
NIO Stock Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NIO by 272.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
