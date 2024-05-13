NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 10,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 40.0% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $91.98. 2,344,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,091,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

