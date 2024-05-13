Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Head-To-Head Comparison

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) and Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BancFirst and Nicolet Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $809.34 million 3.69 $212.46 million $6.12 14.79 Nicolet Bankshares $418.83 million 2.91 $61.52 million $6.49 12.59

Analyst Ratings

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BancFirst and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 1 1 0 0 1.50 Nicolet Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25

BancFirst currently has a consensus price target of $85.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.57%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus price target of $87.88, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than BancFirst.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 24.65% 14.62% 1.67% Nicolet Bankshares 20.60% 9.91% 1.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Nicolet Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BancFirst pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nicolet Bankshares pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. BancFirst is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

BancFirst beats Nicolet Bankshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services to financial institutions and governmental units. Further, the company provides insurance agency services; depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

