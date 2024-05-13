NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after acquiring an additional 429,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,026,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,126,000 after purchasing an additional 209,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $152.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

