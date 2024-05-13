Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at HC Wainwright

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Neurogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neurogene

Neurogene Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

Neurogene stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.03. 7,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.49. Neurogene has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $9,036,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.