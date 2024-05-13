NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 140,240.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in NetApp were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NetApp by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.3 %

NTAP traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,346. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

