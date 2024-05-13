Needham & Company LLC Trims Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Target Price to $7.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NVTS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 3,417,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,452. The company has a market cap of $706.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.52. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $140,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

