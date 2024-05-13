NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s current price.

VYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of NCR Voyix stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.90. 669,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,752. NCR Voyix has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.54.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $216,302,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $39,433,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $37,539,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $33,241,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $8,739,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCR Voyix

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

