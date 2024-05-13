NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.79. 108,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,604. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.42 and a 200-day moving average of $247.06.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

