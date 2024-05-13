NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $61.82. 40,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,637. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

View Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,582 shares of company stock worth $1,141,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.