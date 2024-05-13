NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 4,401 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.37. The company had a trading volume of 486,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,370. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 634,933 shares of company stock valued at $47,972,876. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.