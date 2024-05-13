NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,539,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,584,000. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,323,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.62. 158,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,839. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.