NBC Securities Inc. Has $731,000 Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.26. 100,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,207. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.20. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACIW. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

