Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.81. 47,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,014. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

About Navios Maritime Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.42%.

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

