National Bankshares Trims Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price to $55.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCBO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

DCBO traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.99. 268,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,363. Docebo has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 278,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Docebo by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 174,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 157.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 19.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Docebo by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

