MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) versus MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Financial Contrast

MSCI and MultiPlan are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 44.55% -121.86% 21.47% MultiPlan -65.83% -7.45% -1.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.53 billion 15.21 $1.15 billion $14.65 33.14 MultiPlan $961.52 million 0.43 -$91.70 million ($0.98) -0.65

This table compares MSCI and MultiPlan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MSCI has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MSCI and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 1 6 10 0 2.53 MultiPlan 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSCI presently has a consensus price target of $570.53, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.90%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than MSCI.

Summary

MSCI beats MultiPlan on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, an integrated view of risk and return service, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, counterparty, and climate risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG impacts the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate and infrastructure data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. The Private Capital Solutions segment offers tools to help private asset investors across mission-critical workflows, such as sourcing terms and conditions, evaluating operating performance, managing risk and other activities supporting private capital investing. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

