MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (NASDAQ:RWAYL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (NASDAQ:RWAYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Price Performance

RWAYL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.19. 3,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970. MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

Get MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US alerts:

About MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US

(Get Free Report)

See Also

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.