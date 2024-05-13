Morgan Stanley Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $35.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

Roblox Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $30.97. 12,395,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,293,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,374 shares of company stock valued at $11,991,338. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 171.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after buying an additional 686,594 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 202.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $6,415,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

