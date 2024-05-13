Morgan Stanley Raises Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $14.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. 3,853,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.64. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,979 in the last three months. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 398,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 10.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

