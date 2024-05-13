Morgan Stanley Cuts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $30.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.06.

FLNC stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 1,859,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 2.48. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 142,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

