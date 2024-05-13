Morgan Stanley Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $41.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of YETI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,996. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.26. YETI has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in YETI by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

