Montrose Environmental Group’s (MEG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

MEG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,520. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.91. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $581,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

