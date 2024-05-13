MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $142.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.75.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $11.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $135.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,307 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 95.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 21.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

