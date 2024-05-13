Mizuho Raises CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $29.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 326,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,745. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

