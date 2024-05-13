Mizuho Raises Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $111.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.46. 225,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,311,000 after acquiring an additional 257,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,221,000 after purchasing an additional 213,235 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,723,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,844,000 after buying an additional 426,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,448,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,164,000 after buying an additional 111,294 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,723,000 after acquiring an additional 265,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.