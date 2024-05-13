Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 272,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 491,975 shares.The stock last traded at $13.38 and had previously closed at $13.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MITK

Mitek Systems Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.92 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.