Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 2.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $35.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mind Medicine (MindMed) traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 233,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,800,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MNMD

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at $53,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 117,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.