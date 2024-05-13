MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $1,180.48

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,180.48, but opened at $1,217.94. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,243.37, with a volume of 229,864 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,678.75.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 5.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.89 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,425.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $872.60.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.74, for a total value of $2,558,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,291.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.74, for a total transaction of $2,558,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,291.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,452 shares of company stock worth $105,660,354 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

