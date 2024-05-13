Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $145.00 at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,221,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,855,885. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $130.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $64,685,330.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,207 shares of company stock worth $42,681,947. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 15,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 82.2% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

