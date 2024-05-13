Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Shares Down 2.1%

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,465.28 and last traded at $1,477.87. 30,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 140,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,510.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,257.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,287.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,195.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

