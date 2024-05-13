Metars Genesis (MRS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $107,580.96

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $132.87 million and approximately $107,580.96 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.52346865 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $106,669.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

