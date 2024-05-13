Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 79,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 104,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.29. 7,053,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,157,175. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

