McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Raised by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $558.06. 191,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,503. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $532.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.01.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

