Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Masonite International Price Performance

DOOR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.77. 433,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $132.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.07. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Masonite International by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

