Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on MFI shares. TD Securities cut shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

MFI stock opened at C$23.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.68. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$21.52 and a 12-month high of C$31.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.994288 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is -85.44%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

