Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $20.31 million and approximately $185,216.49 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010834 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,096.72 or 1.00066785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000046 USD and is down -5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $170,172.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

