Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Mizuho

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGY. Citigroup increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 406,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

