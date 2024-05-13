M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 578.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in M/I Homes were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MHO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.23. 155,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,066. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.57. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,661 shares of company stock worth $3,756,663 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.