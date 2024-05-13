LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $76.37. 71,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,811. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMAT. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,942,608.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,255,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,292,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,967 shares of company stock valued at $14,072,324. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

