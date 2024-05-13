Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $218,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124,815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,640,000 after purchasing an additional 267,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after buying an additional 118,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $135.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.94.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

