Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $11.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

