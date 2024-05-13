Komodo (KMD) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $52.29 million and $3.20 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00053002 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00035383 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,858,310 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.