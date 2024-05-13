KOK (KOK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $152,924.25

KOK (KOK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 41.2% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $152,924.25 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010834 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,096.72 or 1.00066785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00319613 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $167,449.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

