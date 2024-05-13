Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.23

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.36. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 284,643 shares changing hands.

KC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 11.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

