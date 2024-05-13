KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Sells $1,553,637.60 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
KB Home Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.09. 1,327,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,761. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 32.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 305,820 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 188.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
