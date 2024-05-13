KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Sells $1,553,637.60 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KB Home Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.09. 1,327,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,761. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 32.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 305,820 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 188.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

