KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.95

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.95 and last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 579220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

