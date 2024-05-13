Jump Financial LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Braze in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Braze by 409.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Braze by 814.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 158,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. UBS Group upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $682,873.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,605,920.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $682,873.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,304. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braze stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $42.10. 398,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,103. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

