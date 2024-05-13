Jump Financial LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,022,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,490 shares of company stock worth $1,073,916. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 230,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.