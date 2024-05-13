Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 487.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,465,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,099. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 20.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

