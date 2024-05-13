Jump Financial LLC Raises Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,898,000 after buying an additional 53,506 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,392,000 after buying an additional 322,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,356,000 after buying an additional 45,561 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after buying an additional 1,158,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,129,000 after buying an additional 29,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.5 %

HSIC traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.93. 258,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.



